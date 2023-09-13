Hear From Melissa Etheridge, Laura Bell Bundy and More on The Broadway Show

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on Sunday, September 17 at 6:00PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

Host Tamsen Fadal sits down with Grammy and Oscar winner Melissa Etheridge to discuss her highly-anticipated Broadway return with Melissa Etheridge: My Window.

Correspondent Charlie Cooper takes a stroll with Tony nominee Laura Bell Bundy, who is starring in The Cottage.

Watch fans get a special surprise from Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman at Harmony’s box office opening.

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek walks through Pay the Writer star Bryan Batt’s Broadway career.

Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens chats with Merrily We Roll Along director Maria Friedman about the starry revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s musical.

Watch the episode below!