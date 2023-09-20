Watch the First Episode of Back to the Future Star Casey Likes' McFly Files

Great Scott! Broadway.com vlogs are back, and Back to the Future star Casey Likes is kicking it all off with McFly Files. In this episode, Likes, who plays Marty McFly, introduces viewers to the Back to the Future family, celebrates a cast member's first Broadway bow, hosts a Sunday Night on Broadway (SNOB) party and even meets Justin Timberlake at a New York Jets game. Fans can watch episodes every Wednesday on Broadway.com and even catch a glimpse every weekend on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program. New Yorkers can watch on Sunday, September 24 at 12 PM ET.