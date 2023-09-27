 Skip to main content
The Power of Vlog! Watch the Second Episode of Back to the Future Star Casey Likes' McFly Files

McFly Files
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 27, 2023
A scene from McFly Files

Back to the Future star Casey Likes is back with the second episode of McFly Files! This week, Likes, who plays Marty McFly, takes fans through the cast's pre-show rituals, including petting puppies, rocking personalized robes, learning TikTok dances, watching football and even a very special performance. Fans can watch episodes every Wednesday on Broadway.com and even catch a glimpse every weekend on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program. New Yorkers can watch on Sunday, October 1 at 2:30 PM ET.

