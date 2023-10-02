Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Announces New Casting

The cast of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has announced new principal and ensemble cast members.

On November 14, Cara Ricketts and Daniel Fredrick will take over the roles of Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively. They will replace Jenny Jules and David Abeles. Additionally, Jane Bruce will assume the role of Delphi Diggory, previously played by Imani Jade Powers. Jules, Abeles and Powers will play their final performance on November 12.

Also new to the company will be ensemblists John Alix, William Bednar, Eric Cheung, Jamyl Dobson, Eleasha Gamble, Kaléa Leverette, Kira Player, Gabrielle Reid and Emily Schultheis.

They will join a company that includes Steve Haggard as Harry Potter, Angela Reed as Ginny Potter, Joel Meyers as Albus Potter, Maya Jerome Thomas as Rose Granger-Weasley, Aaron Bartz as Draco Malfoy and Erik Christopher Peterson as Scorpius Malfoy, in addition to ensemble members Chadd Alexander, Quinn Blades, Darby Breedlove, Ted Deasy, Irving Dyson Jr., Kira Fath, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Logan James Hall, Abbi Hawk, Chance Marshaun Hill, Edward James Hyland, Nick Hyland, Jax Jackson, Jack Koenig, Erik Evan Olson, Alexandra Peter, William Rhem Jr., Stephen Spinella, Tom Stephens and Karen Janes Woditsch. Casting is by Jim Carnahan.

The production also recently announced a series of special events in October tied to Halloween season.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child opened on April 22, 2018, at the Lyric Theatre. The play is produced by Sonia Friedman, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.