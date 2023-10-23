The Wanderer Musical to Hold Industry Reading in NYC

The Broadway-aimed Wanderer musical will hold an industry presentation in New York City on November 5. The jukebox show about the life and career of rock ‘n’ roll hall-of-famer Dion DiMucci played an out-of-town run at the New Jersey’s Paper Mill Playhouse in March of 2022.

The principal cast for the reading will include Mike Wartella as Dion, Joey McIntyre as Johnny, Christy Altomare as Susan, Lance Roberts as Willie Green, Joy Woods as Melody Green, Johnny Tammaro as Pat, Joli Tribuzio as Frances and Noah Weisberg as Bob Schwartz.

Rounding out the company will be Sarah Daniels Barrett, Mackenzie Bell, Mike Cefalo, Stephen Cerf, Jordan Dobson, Natalie Gallo, Miguel Jarquin-Moreland, Jess LeProtto, Michal Kolaczkowski, Ray DeMattis and Gabi Stapula. Casting is by Patrick Goodwin with Telsey + Company.

Dion is known for such hits as “Runaround Sue,” “Teenager in Love” and the musical’s namesake, “The Wanderer.”

The Wanderer features a book by Charles Messina and direction by Kenneth Ferrone; Sarah O’Gleby will choreograph. The creative team also includes scenic designer Beowulf Boritt, costume designer Sarah Laux, lighting designer Jake DeGroot, sound designer John Shivers, music consultant Steven Van Zandt and orchestrator, arranger and music supervisor Sonny Paladino. Stage management will be by Linda Marvel. Live Wire Theatrical/Robert Ahrens and Chris Aniello will be general manager.