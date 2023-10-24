Appropriate Announces Complete Cast

Full casting has been announced for Second Stage Theater’s upcoming production of Appropriate. The previously reported Branden Jacobs-Jenkins play, directed by Lila Neugebauer, will begin previews on November 29 and officially open on December 18 at the Hayes Theatre.

Joining the play’s cast are Michael Esper as Franz and Graham Campbell as Rhys; Lincoln Cohen and Everett Sobers will share the role of Ainsley.

Appropriate will mark a return to Broadway for Esper, who has previously appeared in The Last Ship, The Lyons, American Idiot and A Man for All Seasons. Campbell, Cohen and Sobers will all mark their Broadway debuts with Jacobs-Jenkins’ play.

They will appear alongside the previously announced Elle Fanning as River, Natalie Gold as Rachael, Alyssa Emily Marvin as Cassidy, Sarah Paulson as Toni and Corey Stoll as Bo.

Appropriate centers on the Lafayette family, who has returned to their father’s Arkansas home after his passing to get his estate in order. Eldest daughter Toni (Paulson) hopes to reconnect with her brother Bo (Stoll), but his goal is to reclaim some of the funds he spent on caring for Dad. Bo’s wife, Rachael (Gold), and their child, Cassidy (Marvin), have come along for the weekend. But when Toni and Bo’s estranged brother Franz (Esper) shows up with his fiancée, River (Fanning), the family must face more than their father’s clutter.