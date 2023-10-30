Ato Blankson-Wood to Play Cliff in Cabaret Revival

Ato Blankson-Wood, a Tony-nominated actor known for Slave Play, has been cast as Cliff for the upcoming revival of Cabaret. The previously announced production will begin performances on April 1, 2024 and open on April 21 at the August Wilson Theatre.

Blankson-Wood will join the previously reported Eddie Redmayne as the Emcee and Gayle Rankin as Sally Bowles. The musical follows Cliff, an American writer living in Berlin, as well as his affair with Sally and his adventures frequenting the underground Kit Kat Club as the Nazis rise to power.

Blankson-Wood originated the role of Gary in Slave Play, earning a Tony nomination for his performance. He also appeared on Broadway in the 2009 revival of Hair and the original musical Lysistrata Jones. Blankson-Wood most recently starred as the titular role in Shakespeare in the Park’s Hamlet.

“I am beyond excited to return to Broadway in Rebecca Frecknall's brilliant production of Cabaret,” Blankson-Wood said in a statement. “I recognize the weight and responsibility of telling this particular story at this particular moment and am emboldened by the fact that I'll get to do it alongside Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin, two actors whom I admire so deeply. Cliff, like me, is an artist attempting to create and make sense of the world against a backdrop of escalating violence and hatred, I look forward to learning what he has to teach me.”

Additional casting for Cabaret will be announced.