Tickets Are Now on Sale For The Wiz on Broadway

Melody A. Betts (top center) with the cast of the Broadway-bound national tour of "The Wiz" (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

It’s time to ease on down to the box office: Tickets are now on sale for The Wiz.

The new production of the Tony Award-winning 1975 musical will begin previews on March 29, 2024 with an official opening set for April 17 at Broadway's Marquis Theatre. The Broadway production will be a limited engagement, with an end date to be announced.

Schele Williams is directing the production with choreography by JaQuel Knight and additional material by Tony Award nominee Amber Ruffin. The revival features music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony nominee Joseph Joubert, with music and vocal arrangements by Allen René Louis.

The cast features Nichelle Lewis as Dorothy, Deborah Cox as Glinda, Melody A. Betts as Aunt Em/Evillene, Kyle Ramar Freeman as the Lion, Phillip Johnson Richardson as the Tinman, Avery Wilson as the Scarecrow and Wayne Brady as The Wiz.

The Wiz is an all-Black retelling of L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Music and lyrics are by Charlie Smalls, featuring such perennial Broadway classics as “Ease On Down the Road,” “Be A Lion” and “Home.”