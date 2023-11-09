 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Tickets Are Now on Sale For The Wiz on Broadway

News
by Darryn King • Nov 9, 2023
Melody A. Betts (top center) with the cast of the Broadway-bound national tour of "The Wiz"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

It’s time to ease on down to the box office: Tickets are now on sale for The Wiz.

The new production of the Tony Award-winning 1975 musical will begin previews on March 29, 2024 with an official opening set for April 17 at Broadway's Marquis Theatre. The Broadway production will be a limited engagement, with an end date to be announced.

Schele Williams is directing the production with choreography by JaQuel Knight and additional material by Tony Award nominee Amber Ruffin. The revival features music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony nominee Joseph Joubert, with music and vocal arrangements by Allen René Louis.

The cast features Nichelle Lewis as Dorothy, Deborah Cox as Glinda, Melody A. Betts as Aunt Em/Evillene, Kyle Ramar Freeman as the Lion, Phillip Johnson Richardson as the Tinman, Avery Wilson as the Scarecrow and Wayne Brady as The Wiz.

The Wiz is an all-Black retelling of L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Music and lyrics are by Charlie Smalls, featuring such perennial Broadway classics as “Ease On Down the Road,” “Be A Lion” and “Home.”

 

Related Shows

The Wiz

from $72.89

Star Files

Melody A. Betts

Wayne Brady

Deborah Cox

Kyle Ramar Freeman

Nichelle Lewis

Phillip Johnson Richardson

Avery Wilson
View All (7)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Boy George is Returning to Broadway to Make Moulin Rouge! Even More Spectacular
  2. Isabelle McCalla on the Joy of Shucked and the Surprise of an Unscripted Guest
  3. A Girls Just Want to Have Fun Musical is in the Works
Back to Top