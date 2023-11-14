Hear From Taran Killam, Krystal Joy Brown and More on The Broadway Show! Watch the Premiere!

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're inviting you to join in the episode's YouTube premiere at 5pm ET on Wednesday, November 15! Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on Sunday, November 19 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

Host Tamsen Fadal takes a stroll with Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam to talk about starring in Spamalot.

Hit the red carpet with Barry Manilow and more on opening night of Harmony.

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek heads into rehearsal with Boop! director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell and star Jasmine Amy Rogers as they ready the new musical.

Correspondent Charlie Cooper catches up with Merrily We Roll Along standout Krystal Joy Brown.

Correspondent Perry Sook hangs with Hadestown guitarist Ilusha Tsinadze.

Get a glimpse at the latest episode of Back to the Future star Casey Likes’ backstage vlog, McFly Files.

Watch the premiere of the episode below!