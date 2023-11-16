 Skip to main content
Natascia Diaz and Henry Gottfried Join the Cast of Cabaret on Broadway

News
by Darryn King • Nov 16, 2023
Natascia Diaz and Henry Gottfried
(Photos: Justin Patterson & Jeffrey Mosier)

The Kit Kat Club is bidding Willkommen to two new cast members. Natascia Diaz and Henry Gottfried are joining the upcoming Broadway revival of Cabaret.

Diaz will play Fraulein Kost and Fritzie, while Gottfried will play Ernst Ludwig. Diaz and Ludwig join previously announced cast members Eddie Redmayne as The Emcee, Gayle Rankin as Sally Bowles, Ato Blankson-Wood as Clifford Bradshaw, Bebe Neuwirth as Fraulein Schneider and Steven Skybell as Herr Schultz.

Diaz’s many New York credits include The Man of La Mancha; tick, tick... BOOM!; and The Capeman. Gottfried was an original Broadway cast member in Waitress. He also appeared in the North American tours of Bright Star and Pippin.

Previews for Cabaret at the August Wilson Theatre start April 1, 2024 ahead of a gala celebration on April 20 and an official opening on April 21. The musical features a score by John Kander and Fred Ebb and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. It is directed by Olivier Award winner Rebecca Frecknall and features scenic and costume design by Tom Scutt and choreography by Julia Cheng.

Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

 

