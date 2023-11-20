Watch the Cast of Spamalot Glory in ‘Taking the Pee Out of Broadway’ on Opening Night

Spamalot, the revival of the Broadway musical reimagining of Monty Python and the Holy Grail, opened on November 16 at the St. James Theatre.

It’s an uproariously good time, said Ethan Slater, who plays Prince Herbert in the show—whether or not you’re familiar with the source material. “If you don’t know Monty Python, then coming in fresh is just as funny,” he assured The Broadway Show at the production's opening night festivities. “It’s cutting and it’s silly and it’s dumb; but it’s also really clever and smart and socially critical.”

Not into musicals? That’s OK too! “It attracts people who don’t necessarily like musicals,” said Python alum and Spamalot creator Eric Idle. “It’s all a piss-take. It does take the pee out of Broadway.”

For Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, playing the all-powerful Lady of the Lake is a thrilling departure from the “funny sidekick” roles to which she’s accustomed. She joins a cast of extremely funny men that (in addition to Slater) includes James Monroe Iglehart as King Arthur, Taran Killam as Sir Lancelot, Christopher Fitzgerald as Patsy, Jimmy Smagula as Sir Bedevere, Michael Urie as Sir Robin and Nik Walker as Sir Galahad. “It’s a real moment for me,” said Kritzer, who is also vlogging about the behind-the-scenes of the show for Broadway.com. “I get to be funny. I get to really sing. I get to do a little of all of it.”

Killam, a longtime Python fan, is happy to be tickling audiences’ funnybones. “I think what’s beautiful about Broadway, when Broadway’s most successful, is when there’s a variety of stories, a variety of tones,” he says. “We feel so lucky to be bringing in, at the end of the year, something bright and silly and fun. We guarantee you’ll leave the theater feeling good.”

