Hear From Sarah Paulson, Jeremy Strong and More on The Broadway Show! Watch the Premiere!

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 22, 2023
Sarah Paulson on the Sardi's set of "The Broadway Show"
(Photo: Luis Ferrá)

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, you can watch the episode's YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, November 22. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on Sunday, November 26 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station

Featured this week:

  • Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek sits down with Emmy winner Sarah Paulson at Sardi’s to chat about her stage return in Appropriate.
  • The search for the holy grail continues! Hit the red carpet with Taran KillamMichael UrieEthan Slater and more on opening night of Spamalot.
  • Get a glimpse at the first episode of Spamalot star Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer’s backstage vlog, The Weekly Grail.
  • See Emmy winners Jeremy Strong and Michael Imperioli gear up for An Enemy of the People.
  • Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens learns about the making of the new musical How to Dance in Ohio from creators Jacob Yandura and Rebekah Greer Melocik.
  • Correspondent Perry Sook meets with Leadership and Public Service High School Principal Philip Santos to discuss the importance of the Broadway Bridges program.
  • Giving Tuesday is on November 28! Find out about Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and more organizations to contribute to this holiday season.

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the premiere of the episode below!

