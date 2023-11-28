 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

The Lion King to Welcome Four New Cubs as Young Simba and Nala

News
by Darryn King • Nov 28, 2023
Annika Franklin, Ezekiel Kekuna, Nia Thompson, Albert Rhodes Jr.
(Photo c/o Disney Theatrical)

Four new cast members are about to step into the sun in Broadway’s The Lion King. From December 5, Ezekiel Kekuna and Albert Rhodes Jr. will share the role of Young Simba, while Annika Franklin and Nia Thompson share the role of Young Nala. All four new cast members are making their Broadway debuts.

Kekuna and Rhodes will replace Donovan Louis Bazemore and Davis Matthews, while Franklin and Thompson take over from Ava Hailey Harris and Jillian Page Platero. The outgoing cubs will roar their last roars on December 3.

The cast of The Lion King on Broadway features Vincent Jamal Hooper as Simba, Pearl Khwezi as Nala, Stephen Carlile as Scar, L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, Tshidi Manye as Rafiki, Nick LaMedica as Zazu, Ben Jeffrey as Pumba, Fred Berman as Timon, James Brown-Orleans as Bonzai, Bonita J. Hamilton as Shenzi and Robb Sapp as Ed.

The Lion King celebrated its 26th year on Broadway on November 13.

Related Shows

The Lion King

from $122.00

Star Files

Fred Berman

James Brown-Orleans

Stephen Carlile

Bonita J. Hamilton

Vincent Jamal Hooper

Ben Jeffrey

Pearl Khwezi

Nick LaMedica

Tshidi Manye

Robb Sapp

L. Steven Taylor
View All (11)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Sarah Paulson Is More Than Ready for Her Return to Broadway in Appropriate
  2. Meet the Public High School Principal Cultivating the Next Generation of Theater Lovers
  3. How to Dance in Ohio Scribes Jacob Yandura and Rebekah Greer Melocik Bring New Sensibilities to Old-Guard Wisdom
Back to Top