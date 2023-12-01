 Skip to main content
MJ the Musical Has a New (Junior) King of Pop on Broadway

News
by Darryn King • Dec 1, 2023
Jackson Hayes
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

A new Little Michael is set to portray the pint-sized version of the King of Pop. Jackson Hayes will join the cast of MJ starting December 1, sharing the role with Max Chambers.

Jackson is making his Broadway debut in the production, having previously played Young Simba in the national tour of The Lion King. He succeeds Bane Griffith, who can currently be seen in Dallas in the MJ national tour, in the role.

Hayes joins a cast that includes Elijah Rhea Johnson and Tavon Olds-Sample as (grown-up) Michael Jackson, Apollo Levine as Rob/Joseph Jackson, Bailey McCall as Rachel, Antoine L. Smith as Berry Gordy/Nick, Joey Sorge as Dave, John Edwards as Jackie Jackson, Ayana Jackson as Katherine Jackson, Lamont Walker II as Jermaine Jackson and Zelig Williams as Marlon Jackson.

MJ features a book by Lynn Nottage with direction and choreography by Christopher Wheeldon.

