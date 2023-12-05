Merrily We Roll Along Will Roll Along on Broadway Some More

It's a hit, and it's sticking around for a bit. The Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along will extend performances through July 7, 2024.

The production, which stars Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Tony Award nominee Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard and Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn, officially opened at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The cast also includes Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by George Furth, Merrily We Roll Along traces 20 years of turbulent friendship in reverse chronological order. Multi-Olivier Award winner (and frequent Sondheim collaborator) Maria Friedman directs.

The revival features choreography by Tim Jackson, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, scenic and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Kai Harada and hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan. Music direction and additional vocal arrangements are by Joel Fram, with music supervision by Catherine Jayes.