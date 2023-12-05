Amber Ardolino to Join Nick Fradiani in A Beautiful Noise

Amber Ardolino will play Marcia Murphey, Neil Diamond’s second wife, in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. She will take over the role starting January 2, 2024, replacing Robyn Hurder, who will play her final performance as Marcia Murphey on December 17. Ardolino joins Nick Fradiani, who recently stepped into the role of Neil Diamond.

Ardolino most recently appeared on Broadway in Back to the Future in the role of Linda McFly, as well as in the ensemble of Funny Girl. Her additional Broadway credits include Moulin Rouge!, Head Over Heels and Hamilton.

The cast of A Beautiful Noise also features Mark Jacoby, Shirine Babb, Jessie Fisher, Michael McCormick, Tom Alan Robbins and Bri Sudia.

A Beautiful Noise tells the life story of Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Neil Diamond, the sequined singer-songwriter behind such classic tunes as “Sweet Caroline,” “Cherry, Cherry,” “Red Red Wine” and “I’m a Believer.” The show opened at the Broadhurst Theatre on December 4, 2022.