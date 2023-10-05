Nick Fradiani to Take Over as Younger Neil Diamond in A Beautiful Noise

A Beautiful Noise, the Neil Diamond Musical has announced replacement casting for the lead role of Neil Diamond — Then. Nick Fradiani, who has been the alternate in the role since the show began previews, will take over full time on October 31. He is scheduled to perform all eight performances each week.

Fradiani will succeed Will Swenson, who originated the role and will play his final performance on October 29.

A Beautiful Noise marks Fradiani’s Broadway debut. He played the role of Lorenzo in the national tour of A Bronx Tale The Musical. Fradiani won the reality singing competition American Idol in 2015 and has since released two albums, Hurricane and Past My Past.

A Beautiful Noise tells the life story of Grammy Award-winning artist Neil Diamond, as the character Neil Diamond — Now (played by Mark Jacoby) looks back on Neil Diamond — Then. The musical features a score of songs from Diamond’s catalog.

The current cast also features Robyn Hurder as Marcia, Shirine Babb as Doctor, Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner, Michael McCormick as Fred Weintraub/Tommy O’Rourke, Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns/Kieve Diamond and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich/Rose Diamond.

A Beautiful Noise opened at the Broadhurst Theatre on December 4, 2022. It is produced by Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio.