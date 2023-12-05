 Skip to main content
The Weekly Grail with Spamalot's Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Episode 3: Always Look on the Bright Side of a 4 A.M. Wake-Up Call

by Darryn King • Dec 5, 2023
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Spamalot’s extraordinarily well caffeinated Lady of the Lake, is here to ceremonially bestow viewers with a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the musical comedy now playing at the St. James Theatre.

In the third episode of The Weekly Grail with Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, it’s Nik Walker’s birthday! We also meet a dapper doorman and dresser extraordinaire Ashley Timm, and see how one of the show’s breathless quick changes is done. There’s also a 5 a.m. runthrough of “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life” at Rockefeller Center ahead of an appearance on The Today Show. Don’t forget Michael Urie’s dog!

Watch episodes every Tuesday on Broadway.com or catch highlights every weekend on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

