Hear From Nick Fradiani, Chip Zien and More on The Broadway Show! Watch the Premiere!

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 6, 2023
Tamsen Fadal and Nick Fradiani on "The Broadway Show"
(Photo: Cyd Sacks)

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, you can watch the episode's YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, December 6. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on Saturday, December 9 at 7:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station

Featured this week:

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the premiere of the episode below!

