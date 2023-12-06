Home, Directed by Kenny Leon, Sets Dates for Broadway Return

Samm-Art Williams’ Tony-nominated play, Home, originally staged by the legendary Negro Ensemble Company in 1979, will return to Broadway in 2024. Helmed by Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon, performances will begin at the American Airlines Theatre on May 17, 2024, with an official opening set for June 5. The limited engagement will run through July 28.

Cephus Miles has the whole world in his callused hands—until his sweetheart Pattie Mae goes off to college and marries another man. Set in rural North Carolina, Williams’ Home is described as a "muscular and melodic coming-of-age story that gives voice to the unbreakable spirit of all Americans who have been searching for a place to belong."

The Senior Resident Director at Roundabout Theatre Company, Leon’s Broadway directorial credits include A Soldier’s Play (Tony nomination), Holler If Ya Hear Me, Topdog/Underdog, Ohio State Murders, A Raisin in the Sun (Tony Award) and August Wilson’s Fences (Tony nomination). Most recently, Leon directed Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch. He is also on the producing team of Some Like It Hot.

In addition to his work as a playwright, Williams is an actor and Emmy-nominated screenwriter. He is also a recipient of the Guggenheim Fellowship and The National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship for Playwriting.

The production will feature sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes and sound design by Justin Ellington. Casting will be announced at a later date.