Golden Globe Noms for Maestro, The Color Purple Stars, Jeremy Strong, Elle Fanning and More

The nominations for the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards have been announced, featuring plenty of names that will be familiar to Broadway fans. The Golden Globes ceremony will take place on January 7, 2024, airing live on CBS and streaming via Paramount+ and the CBS app.

Maestro, Bradley Cooper’s biopic of West Side Story composer Leonard Bernstein, received a nomination for Best Motion Picture, Drama. Cooper and his co-star Carey Mulligan (last seen on Broadway in The Elephant Man and Skylight, respectively) also earned nominations in their acting categories, with Cooper additionally receiving a nod for Best Director.

The movie adaptation of the musical The Color Purple missed out on a Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy nomination, but stars Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks, reprising their roles from the 2015 revival of the stage version, received acting nominations. Barrino was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, while Brooks was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture.

Jeremy Strong, soon to be seen An Enemy of the People, earned a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama for his performance in Succession, one of nine nominations scored by the HBO series. Elle Fanning, now starring in Broadway’s Appropriate, picked up an acting nod for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for her performance in The Great. Rachel Brosnahan, who recently appeared in The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window on Broadway, was nominated in the same category for her role in the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Past Lives, by Endlings playwright Celine Song, was nominated for Best Motion Picture, Drama, with Song herself receiving nods for Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Elsewhere, the Broadway-centric third season of Only Murders in the Building (partly filmed in the United Palace, the venue for the 2023 Tony Awards ceremony) was nominated for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy, with Martin Short, Steve Martin and Meryl Streep also picking up acting nominations for the show. British stage great Imelda Staunton was nominated for her role in The Crown, while Timothée Chalamet received a nomination for his (singing!) performance in the movie musical Wonka.

For the full list of 2024 Golden Globe Award nominations, visit GoldenGlobes.com.