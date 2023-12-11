Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to Cast Spell Across the Country on National Tour

The first-ever touring production of the six-time Tony Award-winning play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will kick off in Chicago in 2024. Previews will begin at the James M. Nederlander Theatre on September 10, 2024 with an official opening set for September 26. The final performance of the 21-week engagement will be February 1, 2025.

But will the show travel by floo powder?

The most successful non-musical play in Broadway history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child whisks audiences back to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry 19 years after Harry, Ron and Hermione saved the wizarding world. The eighth official story in the Harry Potter canon, it is based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, with a script by Thorne and Tiffany directing.

“Chicago is ready to welcome an extended engagement of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement. “We are thrilled that Chicagoans will experience this magical production as the first stop of the North American Tour. Chicago is ready to embrace this show as only we know how.”

Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender said, “Developing a first-class touring production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has long been an ambition of ours. We are delighted that our wonderful and deeply gifted creative team have found a way to make it possible to bring the magic, spectacle and thrills of our astonishing show to audiences across North America, and we can’t wait for audiences to see it.”

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is currently playing at Broadway’s Lyric Theatre, starring Steve Haggard, Erik C. Peterson, Joel Meyers, Cara Ricketts, Daniel Fredrick and Aaron Bartz.