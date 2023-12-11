 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

The Weekly Grail with Spamalot's Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Episode 4: Please Tip Your Bartenders

The Weekly Grail
by Darryn King • Dec 11, 2023
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and friend
(Photo: The Broadway Show)

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Spamalot’s Lady of the Lake (and former Times Square flyer girl), is here to grant viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the musical comedy now playing at the St. James Theatre.

In the fourth episode of The Weekly Grail with Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, we hang out with hardworking standby Graham Stevens, undergo a physical therapy session and learn about the important work of Broadway prop-wrangling. We also meet some of the tireless staffers around the St. James: the ushers, bartenders and merchandise sellers. Plus, James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie, Ethan Slater and the dapper doorman back with a new look.

This episode is best enjoyed with the Drink That Goes LIke This cocktail (vodka, elderflower liqueur, granny smith apple, lemon, thyme syrup).

Watch episodes every Tuesday on Broadway.com or catch highlights every weekend on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Related Shows

Spamalot

from $51.99

Star Files

James Monroe Iglehart

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

Ethan Slater

Michael Urie
View All (4)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Ariana Madix to Make Broadway Debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago
  2. Merrily We Roll Along Will Roll Along on Broadway Some More
  3. Alex Brightman’s The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers Set to Splash Down Off-Broadway
Back to Top