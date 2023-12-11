The Weekly Grail with Spamalot's Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Episode 4: Please Tip Your Bartenders

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Spamalot’s Lady of the Lake (and former Times Square flyer girl), is here to grant viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the musical comedy now playing at the St. James Theatre.

In the fourth episode of The Weekly Grail with Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, we hang out with hardworking standby Graham Stevens, undergo a physical therapy session and learn about the important work of Broadway prop-wrangling. We also meet some of the tireless staffers around the St. James: the ushers, bartenders and merchandise sellers. Plus, James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie, Ethan Slater and the dapper doorman back with a new look.

This episode is best enjoyed with the Drink That Goes LIke This cocktail (vodka, elderflower liqueur, granny smith apple, lemon, thyme syrup).

Watch episodes every Tuesday on Broadway.com or catch highlights every weekend on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.