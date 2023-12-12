Kristin Caskey Elected as The Broadway League’s Chair of the Board

Kristin Caskey, Executive Vice President, Content and Creative at Ambassador Theatre Group, has been elected Chair of the Board of The Broadway League. She takes over the role from Lauren Reid, President of The John Gore Organization, who has completed her full three-year term.

“Kristin’s extensive experience as a theater owner, presenter, and five-time Tony Award-winning producer will certainly be an advantage when she takes on the role as Chair of the Board as she understands the intricacies involved with developing and producing shows,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “She is an active member of the League and has been involved throughout the industry’s post-pandemic reopening efforts. We are excited to have Kristin serve as chair and continue to guide the important initiatives and excellent work of our immediate past chair Lauren Reid.”

In her role with Ambassador Theatre Group North America, Caskey oversees the producing department and regional programming for ATG’s North American venues. She has produced, with her producing partner Mike Isaacson, shows including The Wiz, Gutenberg! The Musical, Parade, Plaza Suite and American Utopia. She also received an Emmy Award nomination as an executive producer for the American Utopia film.

Additionally, 17 new members have been elected to The Broadway League’s Board of Governors: Mike Bosner, Rashad Chambers, Jeff Chelesvig, Jeff Daniel, Jeffrey Finn, Kara Gebhart, Mara Isaacs, Laura Kendall, LaChanze, Stephen Lewin, Jeff Loeb, Sammy Lopez, John O’Brien, Alecia Parker, Matthew Rego, Seth Sklar-Heyn and Allan Williams.