Tony-Winning Revival of Parade to Embark on North American Tour

Parade, the 2023 Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Musical, will embark on a North American tour in January 2025.

The tour will have its official premiere at Hennepin Theatre Trust’s Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis, after technical rehearsals and early public performances at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, New York. The production, directed by Michael Arden, features a book by Alfred Uhry and music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown.

“When Jason Robert Brown’s and Alfred Uhry’s masterpiece played its record-breaking and sold-out runs at New York City Center and on Broadway, it was heralded by critics for its stellar performances, magnificent score, impassioned direction, and of course, its timeliness,” said the Parade producing team in a statement. “We are honored that we can bring Parade to audiences across North America so that they too can experience this once in a lifetime production in this moment in history.”

Additional tour stops, casting and on-sale dates will be announced at a later date.

Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

Parade played its final performance of its limited Broadway engagement on August 6, 2023, with a cast that featured Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond, Alex Joseph Grayson, Sean Allan Krill, Howard McGillin and Paul Alexander Nolan. It featured choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, sound design by Jon Weston, projections by Sven Ortel and hair and wig design by Tom Watson.