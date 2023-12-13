 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Hear From Jordan Fisher, Amber Ruffin and More on The Broadway Show! Watch the Premiere!

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 13, 2023
Jordan Fisher and Tamsen Fadal on "The Broadway Show"
(Photo: Luis Ferrá)

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, you can watch the episode's YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, December 13. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on Sunday, December 17 at 7:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station

Featured this week:

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the premiere of the episode below!

Related Shows

The Wiz

from $72.89

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

from $72.89

Hadestown

from $62.44

How to Dance in Ohio

from $51.99

Spamalot

from $51.99

Days of Wine and Roses

from $69.62
View All (6)

Star Files

Jordan Fisher

John Gallagher Jr.

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

Stark Sands
View All (4)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Ariana Madix to Make Broadway Debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago
  2. Merrily We Roll Along Will Roll Along on Broadway Some More
  3. Alex Brightman’s The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers Set to Splash Down Off-Broadway
Back to Top