David Adjmi’s Rock Drama Stereophonic to Open on Broadway

David Adjmi’s musical play Stereophonic will move to Broadway in the spring following its successful world-premiere production off-Broadway this past fall at Playwrights Horizons. The show is scheduled to begin previews April 3 ahead of an April 19 opening at the Golden Theatre.

Directed by Daniel Aukin and featuring music by Oscar nominee and Grammy winner Will Butler, formerly of the indie rock band Arcade Fire, Stereophonic “mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation, as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976.” In hyper-naturalistic fashion, the play follows an up-and-coming rock band as they painstakingly record their new album. Meanwhile, tumultuous personal dynamics color every corner of the process.

The cast, all reprising their off-Broadway performances, will feature Will Brill as Reg, Andrew R. Butler as Charlie, Juliana Canfield as Holly, Eli Gelb as Grover, Tom Pecinka as Peter, Sarah Pidgeon as Diana and Chris Stack as Simon.

The creative team includes David Zinn (scenic designer), Enver Chakartash (costume designer), Jiyoun Chang (lighting designer), Ryan Rumery (sound designer) and Justin Craig (music director).