Liana Hunt Relives Her Broadway Past in Back to the Future: The Musical

Over a decade ago, Liana Hunt made her Broadway debut at the Winter Garden Theatre as Sophie in the long-running ABBA musical Mamma Mia! In a fittingly thematic turn, Hunt is back at the Winter Garden reliving the past—in more ways than one—in Back to the Future: The Musical.

“It does feel like a full circle moment,” says Hunt to The Broadway Show’s Charlie Cooper on a walk to her new (and old) stomping grounds. “It was my first Broadway job, and to be coming back now feels really special—playing this role that I love so much on the same stage.”

Hunt opened the Broadway production this past August as Lorraine Baines, mother to the time-traveling Marty McFly—which, as Back to the Future fans already know, means some era jumping for her as well. Follow Hunt to work as she chats with Cooper about her personal time traveling preferences, memorable moments with the silver screen's Lorraine Baines, Lea Thompson, and the beloved musical that would make her past self stunned to know that she shares a Broadway stage with Roger Bart.