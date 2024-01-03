Jonathan Bennett to Replace Michael Urie as Sir Robin in Broadway’s Spamalot

Jonathan Bennett will make his Broadway debut in Spamalot in the role of the fearless (to a point) Sir Robin. The star will replace Michael Urie at the St. James Theatre from January 23-April 28. Urie, who is set to star in the Encores! presentation of Once Upon a Mattress, and then join a prior television commitment, will play his final performance on January 21.

Bennett is best known for his film role as Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls and hosted the Food Network cooking competition show Cake Wars. He also starred in the first LGBTQ-led Hallmark Channel Christmas movie, The Holiday Sitter. He joins a cast that includes James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Fitzgerald, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Nik Walker, Ethan Slater, Alex Brightman and Jimmy Smagula. As previously announced, Brightman will take over the roles previously played by Taran Killam from January 8.

With a book and lyrics by Eric Idle with music by John Du Prez and Idle, Spamalot is an uproarious musical comedy about King Arthur and his questing knights, based on the movie Monty Python and the Holy Grail.