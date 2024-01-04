Alison Luff, Adam Jacobs and More Join The Who’s Tommy on Broadway

The principal cast is set for The Who's Tommy. Ali Louis Bourzgui’s Tommy will be joined by Alison Luff as Mrs. Walker, Adam Jacobs as Captain Walker, John Ambrosino as Uncle Ernie, Bobby Conte as Cousin Kevin and Christina Sajous as The Acid Queen. They are reprising their roles from the show’s run at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre. The revival of the epic rock opera will begin performances on March 8 and open on March 28 at the Nederlander Theatre.

On Broadway, Luff has appeared in Escape to Margaritaville, Les Misérables and Matilda. Jacobs originated the role of Aladdin in Disney’s Aladdin. Ambrosino appeared in the national tour of Les Misérables. Conte appeared in the recent revival of Company and originated the role of Calogero in A Bronx Tale. Sajous' Broadway credits include SpongeBob SquarePants and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.

Helmed by the musical’s original Tony Award-winning director, Des McAnuff, the revival is a reimagined version of the show, which first opened on Broadway in 1993. The Who’s Tommy features a Tony-winning score by The Who’s Pete Townshend, who co-wrote the Tony-nominated book with McAnuff.

The Who’s Tommy tells the story of Tommy Walker, a boy cut off from the world around him, but who turns out to have quite a knack for pinball. (He plays by sense of smell.) It features such numbers as "See Me, Feel Me," "I'm Free," “Pinball Wizard” and “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

The creative team includes choreographer Lorin Latarro, music supervisor and arranger Ron Melrose, musical director and orchestrator Rick Fox, scenic designer David Korins, projection designer Peter Nigrini, costume designer Sarafina Bush, lighting designer Amanda Zieve, sound designer Gareth Owen and wig and hair designer Charles LaPointe.