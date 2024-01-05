Tony Award-Winning Musical Kimberly Akimbo Sets Broadway Closing Date

Kimberly Akimbo, the 2023 Tony-winning musical, will play its final Broadway performance on April 28. Upon closing, Kimberly Akimbo will have played 32 previews and 612 performances at Broadway's Booth Theatre. The production will kick off a 75-week, 60-city national tour at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in September.

The entire original company, which has been performing together since the musical’s 2021 world premiere off-Broadway at the Atlantic Theater Company, will continue with the production through its final performance. Two-time Tony winner Victoria Clark leads the cast in the title role alongside Tony nominee Justin Cooley, Tony nominee Steven Boyer, Alli Mauzey, Tony winner Bonnie Milligan, Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan, Michael Iskander and Nina White.

Kimberly Akimbo features a book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori, based on the play by Lindsay-Abaire. In addition to Best Musical, the production won Tony Awards for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical (Clark), Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Milligan), Best Score and Best Book.

Directed by Tony nominee Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy MacKinnon and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The show opened on Broadway on November 10, 2022.