 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Get a Preview of The Notebook and More on The Broadway Show

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 10, 2024
Ryan Vasquez and Joy Woods on "The Broadway Show"

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, you can watch the episode's YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, January 10. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on Sunday, January 14 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station

Featured this week:

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the premiere of the episode below!

Related Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

from $64.53

Hadestown

from $62.44

Kimberly Akimbo

from $62.44

Spamalot

from $51.99

The Notebook

from $62.44
View All (5)

Star Files

Steve Haggard

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

Ryan Vasquez

Betty Who

Joy Woods
View All (5)

Articles Trending Now

  1. David Hyde Pierce, Ramin Karimloo and Daniel Dae Kim to Lead Roundabout's 2024-25 Broadway Season
  2. Lola Tung to Replace Solea Pfeiffer as Eurydice in Hadestown for a Limited Broadway Run
  3. Broadway Alums Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone and More Win Golden Globes
Back to Top