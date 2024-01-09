Lola Tung to Replace Solea Pfeiffer as Eurydice in Hadestown for a Limited Broadway Run

Lola Tung, star of the Amazon Prime series The Summer I Turned Pretty, will join Hadestown as Eurydice on February 9. Tung, who makes her Broadway debut, will replace Solea Pfeiffer for a limited run through March 17. “Pinching myself,” she wrote on Instagram.

Tung graduated Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in 2020. She studied acting at Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama, before landing the role of Isabel “Belly” Conklin on The Summer I Turned Pretty. "I saw Hadestown in February of 2020 and immediately fell in love with the show,” Tung said in a statement. “I’d had dreams of being on Broadway since I performed in my middle school musicals, and after seeing Hadestown I instantly added it to the little list of dream shows in my mind. The storytelling is beautiful and unique, the music is unbelievably special, and the show is just so moving. I am very grateful to be joining this incredible company. What a dream and an honor it is to be making my Broadway debut in this show!"

Tung will join a cast that includes Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Phillip Boykin as Hades and Lilias White as Hermes. Ani DiFranco will also be joining the cast on Feb 9 in the role of Persephone, replacing Betty Who.

Hadestown is the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Inspired by the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, the show features a Tony-nominated book and Tony-winning score by Anaïs Mitchell and Tony-winning direction by Rachel Chavkin.