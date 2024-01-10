Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, Danielle Brooks and More Among SAG Award Nominees

Bradley Cooper in "Maestro", Emma Stone in "Poor Things" and Danielle Brooks in "The Color Purple" (Photos l-r: c/o Jason McDonald/Netflix; c/o Searchlight Pictures, Atsushi Nishijma; c/o Warner Bros.)

Numerous Broadway alums are among the nominees for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, set to take place on February 21.

Two-time Tony nominee Annette Bening (Nyad), Tony nominee Carey Mulligan and Emma Stone (Poor Things) are nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role category, while Tony nominee Bradley Cooper, Tony nominee Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) and Tony winner Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) are up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. Mulligan and Cooper earned their nominations for the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which Cooper also directed.

For her performance in The Color Purple, Tony nominee Danielle Brooks (who also played Sofia in the 2016 Broadway revival of The Color Purple) is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, alongside Tony nominee Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

The company of The Color Purple also received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, with the Broadway-centric casts of The Gilded Age and Succession also earning nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. The Broadway-themed third season of Only Murders in the Building earned the show’s cast a nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Tony nominee Uzo Aduba (Painkiller), Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things) and Bel Powley (A Small Light) are nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, with Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers), David Oyelowo (Lawmen: Bass Reeves) and Tony winner Tony Shalhoub (Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie) nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series.

In the drama series categories, The Diplomat's Keri Russell (seen on Broadway in the 2019 production of Burn This) was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, with Brian Cox (Succession), Tony winner Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) and Kieran Culkin (Succession) earning noms for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series noms went to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan (star of last season's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window on Broadway) and Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham (an Olivier Award nominee for Spamalot who brought her Lady of the Lake to Broadway in 2008).

Special Tony Award recipient Barbra Streisand will also be honored at the ceremony with the SAG Life Achievement Award for career achievements and humanitarian accomplishments. The ceremony will stream live on Netflix.

Click here for a full list of nominees.