Broadway’s Shucked Will Be Adapted for the Silver Screen

After 28 previews and 319 regular performances, Shucked ended its run at the Nederlander Theatre on Sunday, January 14. However, its Broadway farewell turned out to be much less final than anticipated.

After the cast took their bows, producer Mike Bosner made his way to the stage to deliver a closing-night announcement, captured on Shucked’s official Instagram account. “We’re all a little sad to say goodbye to this,” said Bosner. “But, there’s some good news. We don’t have to say goodbye just yet, because I’m happy to announce that we will be making a feature film of Shucked.”

Representatives for the show have confirmed that the film will be produced by Mandalay Pictures, with a screenplay by the musical’s Tony-winning book writer Robert Horn. Horn will also executive produce alongside Shucked’s Broadway director Jack O’Brien and the musical’s composers Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally. No casting for the film has been announced.

Set in the fictional Cobb County, Shucked tells the story of a young woman named Maizy who ventures to the exotic land of Tampa, Florida to save her hometown’s collapsing, corn-fed economy. The Broadway production was nominated for nine 2023 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical (Horn), Best Direction of a Musical (O’Brien) and Best Original Score (Clark and McAnally). Alex Newell won the award for his featured performance as Lulu.

Shucked will launch a North American tour in fall 2024 and is planning additional runs in London’s West End and Sydney, Australia.