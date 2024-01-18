 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Prayer for the French Republic Adds Two More Weeks to Its Broadway Run

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 18, 2024
Aria Shahghasemi and Molly Ranson in "Prayer for the French Republic"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Joshua Harmon's Prayer for the French Republic, running at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, will now offer performances through March 3, extending beyond its previously announced February 18 closing date. This will be the Broadway production's second and final extension.

Directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, Prayer for the French Republic tells the interconnected stories of a Jewish couple in 1940s Paris and their great-grandchildren 70 years later. The cast features Betsy Aidem, Francis Benhamou, Ari Brand, Anthony Edwards, Ethan Haberfield, Richard Masur, Nael Nacer, Daniel OreskesMolly Ranson, Nancy Robinette and Aria Shahghasemi. Produced by MTC off-Broadway in 2022, the family drama won the 2022 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best New Off-Broadway Play. It began Broadway previews December 19, 2023 and opened on January 9.

The show features scenic design by Takeshi Kata, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, original music and sound design by Daniel Kluger and hair and make-up by J. Jared Janas. Gigi Buffington serves as vocal coach and Richard A. Hodge is production stage manager.

Related Shows

Prayer for the French Republic

from $93.79

Star Files

Betsy Aidem

Francis Benhamou

Ari Brand

Anthony Edwards

Daniel Oreskes

Molly Ranson

Nancy Robinette

Aria Shahghasemi
View All (8)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada to Star in The Great Gatsby Musical on Broadway
  2. With Emmy Win, Elton John Joins the EGOT Club
  3. Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz to Lead Broadway's Huey Lewis Musical The Heart of Rock and Roll
Back to Top