Prayer for the French Republic Adds Two More Weeks to Its Broadway Run

Aria Shahghasemi and Molly Ranson in "Prayer for the French Republic" (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Joshua Harmon's Prayer for the French Republic, running at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, will now offer performances through March 3, extending beyond its previously announced February 18 closing date. This will be the Broadway production's second and final extension.

Directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, Prayer for the French Republic tells the interconnected stories of a Jewish couple in 1940s Paris and their great-grandchildren 70 years later. The cast features Betsy Aidem, Francis Benhamou, Ari Brand, Anthony Edwards, Ethan Haberfield, Richard Masur, Nael Nacer, Daniel Oreskes, Molly Ranson, Nancy Robinette and Aria Shahghasemi. Produced by MTC off-Broadway in 2022, the family drama won the 2022 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best New Off-Broadway Play. It began Broadway previews December 19, 2023 and opened on January 9.

The show features scenic design by Takeshi Kata, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, original music and sound design by Daniel Kluger and hair and make-up by J. Jared Janas. Gigi Buffington serves as vocal coach and Richard A. Hodge is production stage manager.