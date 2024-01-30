Broadway Bares Is Back for NYC Pride Month 2024

Broadway Bares, the industry’s one-night-only striptease event, will take place on June 23 at Hammerstein Ballroom. The NYC Pride Month spectacular, created by director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell and featuring more than 150 dancers, is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. There will be two performances, at 9.30pm and midnight, with the theme of the event to be announced in May.

The event will be directed by The Lion King dance captain and veteran Broadway Bares performer Kellen Stancil, with Paula DeLuise as associate director. “Bringing to life this exhilarating event that is part of the fabric of New York City theater is an honor and exciting challenge,” Stancil said in a statement. “I’ve been a dancer, then choreographer, with Bares for more than a decade. I’ve felt the show’s palpable energy course through my veins, both on stage and in the audience. I couldn’t be more thrilled to guide Bares’ electrifying performances, singular seductiveness and empowering sense of community this year.”

Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, said, “Every strut, strip and mindblowing dance move at Hammerstein translates into meals and medication, health care and hope for people facing critical illnesses in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.”

Mitchell created Broadway Bares in 1992 to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS. In the first iteration, Mitchell and six of his friends danced on top of a bar in Chelsea, raising $8,000.