The Denim Diaries with A Beautiful Noise’s Amber Ardolino, Episode 1: Welcome to Amber’s Dressing Room

The Denim Diaries
by Darryn King • Jan 30, 2024
Amber Ardolino
(Photo: The Broadway Show)

In January, Amber Ardolino donned the blue jeans (and blond wig) to play Marcia Murphey in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical opposite Nick Fradiani’s Neil Diamond. Now she’s taking fans behind the scenes of the hit-packed, sequin-studded musical.

In the first episode of The Denim Diaries, Ardolino shows off her dressing room and introduces members of the A Beautiful Noise dance ensemble. She also hangs backstage with castmates Tom Alan Robbins, Shirine Babb, Bri Sudia, Michael McCormick and Fradiani, and joins the onstage celebration of Neil Diamond’s 83rd birthday. Plus, look out for cameos from a few other current Broadway stars… Is that a former Broadway.com vlogger?

Episodes air on Broadway.com every Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

