Cara Delevingne Sets Stage Debut as Sally Bowles Alongside Luke Treadaway in West End Cabaret

Actor and model Cara Delevingne will make her stage debut as Sally Bowles in Rebecca Frecknall's Olivier Award-winning West End revival of Cabaret. She joins the production alongside Olivier Award winner Luke Treadaway, who will assume the role of the Emcee. The pair will lead the production at London's Playhouse Theatre from March 11 through June 1, taking over for Rebecca Lucy Taylor and Jake Shears, who play their final performances on March 9.

Delevingne launched her acting career with a small role in the 2012 film version of Anna Karenina, adapted by Tom Stoppard and directed by Joe Wright. Her other notable film roles include Paper Towns, Suicide Squad and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. On television, she starred in American Horror Story: Delicate and had a featured role in the second season of Only Murders in the Building.

“There are no words to explain the excitement I have to return home to make my stage debut in such an iconic role," said Delevingne in a statement. "I am so inspired by the brilliant actors who have played Sally in past productions around the world and in this one in the West End. I cannot wait to be a part of this brilliant cast and production.”

Treadaway, best known for his Olivier Award-winning performance as Christopher in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, said, “I can’t wait to become a member of the Kit Kat Club and join this extraordinary production. It’s a huge thrill to be asked to take this on and I’m very excited to get started.”

Delevingne and Treadaway join a cast that also features Michael Ahomka-Lindsay as Clifford Bradshaw, Beverley Klein as Fraulein Schneider and Teddy Kempner as Herr Schultz. Nic Myers plays the role of Sally Bowles once a week.

Cabaret opened on the West End in December 2021 starring Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley as Sally Bowles and Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne as the Emcee. Redmayne will reprise his Olivier Award-winning performance on Broadway this spring, opposite Gayle Rankin, as Frecknall's production transfers to the August Wilson Theatre.

With a score by John Kander and Fred Ebb and a book by Joe Masteroff, Cabaret is based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The musical takes place in Berlin as the Nazi party rises to power, exploring the relationships that form at the seedy Kit Kat Klub. The Broadway transfer begins previews April 1 ahead of an April 21 opening.