Some Like It Hot Wins Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album

Some Like It Hot, the musical adaptation of Billy Wilder's 1959 film, won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The honor was announced at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, held on February 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot ran at the Shubert Theatre from November 1, 2022 through December 30, 2023. The show featured a book by Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman. The Grammy is awarded to Shaiman and Wittman as well as the musical's principal vocalists, Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks and NaTasha Yvette Williams, along with five album producers. Shaiman and Wittman won the same award in 2003 for their musical Hairspray.

Some Like It Hot was nominated for 13 2023 Tony Awards, taking home four trophies: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (J. Harrison Ghee), Best Choreography (Casey Nicholaw), Best Costume Design of a Musical (Gregg Barnes) and Best Orchestrations (Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter).

Also nominated this year for Best Musical Theater Album were Kimberly Akimbo, Shucked, Parade and Sweeney Todd.