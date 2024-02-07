Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean and More to Star in Hell's Kitchen on Broadway

Principal cast members who debuted the Alicia Keys-scored musical, Hell's Kitchen, at the Public Theater this fall will return to the stage for the production's Broadway transfer. Performances will begin March 28 ahead of an April 20 opening at the Shubert Theatre.

Maleah Joi Moon and Chris Lee, who led the Public Theater production as Ali and Knuck, will both make their Broadway debuts in the cast. Also reprising their performances will be Tony nominee Shoshana Bean as Jersey, Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon as Davis, and Kecia Lewis as Miss Liza Jane. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Hell's Kitchen is inspired by Keys’ experiences growing up in the New York City neighborhood. The musical features a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, music supervision by Emmy and Grammy winner Adam Blackstone, music consulting by two-time Tony and Emmy winner Tom Kitt and choreography by Tony nominee Camille A. Brown. Tony nominee Michael Greif directs.

The Broadway production additionally includes set design by Robert Brill, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini and hair and wig design by Mia Neal.