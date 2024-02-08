The Apiary, Featuring Taylor Schilling, Extends Off-Broadway

The world-premiere production of The Apiary, a new comedy written by Kate Douglas, has extended its off-Broadway run by one week. Currently in previews, the show has its official opening on February 13 at Second Stage’s Tony Kiser Theater and will run through March 3.

Directed by Kate Whoriskey, the cast of The Apiary features Emmy nominee Taylor Schilling, April Matthis (soon to be seen in Mary Jane), Carmen M. Herlihy, Stephanie Crousillat and Nimene Wureh. Bryn Carter will perform the role of Zora, usually performed by Matthis, from February 27 through March 3.

The play is set in a not-too-distant future when bees, extinct in the wild, are kept alive in synthetic apiaries. Two lab assistants, Zora and Pilar, hit upon a potentially world-altering discovery: The bees respond well to dead human flesh. All they need are volunteers.

The creative team includes scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker and sound design by Christopher Darbassie.