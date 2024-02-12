Russell Daniels and Elliott Mattox Climb Aboard Titanique

Comedian Russell Daniels and Elliott Mattox are climbing aboard the good ship Titanique. Daniels will reprise the role of Ruth, currently played by Nathan Lee Graham, while Mattox will play Victor Garber, currently played by Frankie J. Grande. The new duo will take to the stage at the Daryl Roth Theatre on February 28. The show itself will run through September 29.

A founding member of the sketch comedy group Uncle Function, Daniels recently understudied Josh Gad in Gutenberg! The Musical! Mattox appeared in Broadway’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and understudied Alex Brightman in Beetlejuice.

Titanique currently stars Nicole Parker in the role of Céline Dion, Lindsay Heather Pearce as Rose, Michael Williams as Jack, Grande as Victor Garber through February 18, Graham as Ruth through February 25, Brandon Contreras as Cal, with Anne Fraser Thomas as The Unsinkable Molly Brown and Marcus Antonio as The Iceberg. Cayleigh Capaldi, Chani Maisonet, Tess Marshall, Garrett Poladian, and Terrence Williams Jr. round out the current acting company.

Titanique is a campy comedic reimagining of the blockbuster movie Titanic—itself based on the true story of the 1912 maritime disaster—this time with Canadian icon and gale-force vocalist Céline Dion at the helm. The show features such stirring ballads as “My Heart Will Go On,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “All By Myself” and “Who Let the Dogs Out?” and is co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, with direction by Blue.