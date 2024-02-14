Little Shop’s Darren Criss, Spamalot’s Jonathan Bennett, Stars of Water for Elephants & More on The Broadway Show

This week, The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal is taking viewers on a magic carpet ride, from the streets of Skid Row to the far reaches of Neverland and beyond.

Stop in at Mushnik & Son to visit Darren Criss, the latest Seymour in the hit off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. He sits down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek to talk about starting his shift in the flower shop, sharing the stage with Evan Rachel Wood and inducting his daughter into the Howard Ashman fan club.

Water for Elephants, the new high-flying musical based on the novel by Sara Gruen, met the press ahead of its first Broadway performance at the Imperial Theatre on February 24. Hear from stars Grant Gustin, Isabelle McCalla and the rest of the cast who agree the show is “unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.”

"Water for Elephants" stars Grant Gustin and Isabelle McCalla(Photo: Evan Zimmerman and Tyler Gustin

Sonya Balsara celebrates a year in Agrabah! She’s performed nearly 500 shows as Aladdin’s Princess Jasmine, and Tamsen Fadal joins her to commemorate her debut year on Broadway.

Walk to work with the totally grool Jonathan Bennett, who makes his Broadway debut as Sir Robin in Spamalot. Correspondent Charlie Cooper gets the tea about his first-performance black out and how Mean Girls has snuck its way into the show, courtesy of Alex Brightman.

Coveted vocal coach Liz Caplan welcomes correspondent Perry Sook inside her studio. Find out how she became Broadway’s go-to voice expert, not to mention how her client list came to boast every A-list star from both stage and screen.

Amber Ardolino takes Broadway.com through another week behind the scenes of A Beautiful Noise in the third installment of The Denim Diaries. Get a sneak peek at the episode, which unearths some lesser-known Broadway lore and features a surprise visit from a Real Housewife.

Meanwhile, the national tour of Peter Pan is on the road and giving young audiences a fresh take on the classic musical. Hear from the production’s stars and find out when you can catch the show in your city.

Finally, Black History Month continues with a tribute to Tony-winning director Kenny Leon, a groundbreaking artist and producer who returns to Broadway this summer with a revival of Samm-Art Williams’ Home.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, February 14 before it airs this Sunday, February 18 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Watch the premiere of the episode below!