Shoshana Bean, Alex Newell, Jordan Fisher & More to Perform at Broadway Backwards

Over a dozen Broadway stars have joined the lineup for this year's Broadway Backwards, the annual one-night only benefit concert featuring show tunes reimagined as queer anthems and love ballads. Hosted by Jenn Colella (Suffs) in her fourth year returning, the performance will be held on March 11 at Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre.

Special guest performers include Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen), Jonathan Bennett (Spamalot), Tituss Burgess (Moulin Rouge!), Jordan Fisher (Hadestown), Arielle Jacobs (Here Lies Love), Casey Likes (Back to the Future: The Musical), John McGinty (King Lear), Shoba Narayan (Aladdin), Alex Newell (Shucked), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future: The Musical), Lillias White (Hadestown), Constance Wu (Little Shop of Horrors) and Chip Zien (Harmony). Additional performers will be announced at a later date.

Broadway Backwards is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS to benefit Broadway Cares and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) in New York City. In nearly two decades, Broadway Backwards has raised more than $7 million. The creative team includes Ted Arthur and Mary-Mitchell Campbell as music supervisors, Michael Gacetta as music director, Nicholas Connors and Nick Wilders as associate music directors, Skye Mattox and Adam Roberts as choreographers and associate directors and Christopher Tester as director of American Sign Language.

The evening will feature lighting design by Carolyn Wong, sound design by Maria Renee Foucher and prop design by Jenna Snyder and Alexander Wylie. Costume designers are Jess Gersz, Vanessa Leuck, Natalie Loveland, Tyler Carlton Williams and Nicole Zausmer.