Black History Month Spotlight: The Wiz and The Notebook Director Schele Williams

Throughout the month of February, The Broadway Show is celebrating some of the theater industry’s most influential Black artists. This week, the spotlight is on director Schele Williams.

Williams, in her Broadway debut as a lead director, is charging to the front of this season with two simultaneous productions. She helms the much-anticipated revival of The Wiz while also co-directing the musical adaptation of The Notebook alongside Michael Greif, both opening this spring. With an all-Black creative team bringing The Wiz back to the stage and a diverse cast of performers encouraging audiences to reimagine their favorite love story, her work has already made a lasting mark on the Broadway community.

Watch The Broadway Show’s tribute to Schele Williams below.