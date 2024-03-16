The Outsiders Are Ready to Rumble on Broadway

The Outsiders, based on the novel by S.E. Hinton and the 1983 film that starred Tom Cruise, Matt Dillon, Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe and Patrick Swayze, begins performances on March 16 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, opening April 11. The new musical follows misfits Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family as they fight to survive in 1967 Oklahoma.

The show stars Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Joshua Boone as Dallas Winston, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Matthews, Dan Berry as Paul Holden and Kevin William Paul as Bob Sheldon—all of whom recently told Broadway.com a little about themselves.

The company also includes Jordan Chin, Milena J. Comeau, Barton Cowperthwaite, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Henry Gendron, RJ Higton, Wonza Johnson, Sean Harrison Jones, Maggie Kuntz, Renni Anthony Magee, SarahGrace Mariani, Melody Rose, Josh Strobl, Victor Carrillo Tracey and Trevor Wayne.

Dayna Taymor directs the production, bringing it to Broadway from La Jolla Playhouse where the musical made its world premiere in spring 2023. The book is co-written by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony winner Justin Levine; the score is by the folk duo Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Levine. The show features scenic design by AMP and Tatiana Kahvegian, costume design by Tony nominee Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Tony winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Cody Spencer and projection design by Hana Kim.