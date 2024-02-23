Companion Podcast to Broadway's Harmony Offers a Deep Dive Into the Historical Musical

Harmony, the Bruce Sussman-Barry Manilow-penned Broadway musical that ended its run earlier this month at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, is survived by a companion podcast, Who Were the Comedian Harmonists? The True Story Behind Broadway's Harmony. The first episode was released on February 21 and begins an 11-episode deep dive into the true story of the forgotten German sextet that inspired the musical.

A collaboration between Harmony and Broadway News, Who Were the Comedian Harmonists? is hosted by Broadway News Executive Editor Ruthie Fierberg. Guests featured on the podcast include Broadway cast members Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Danny Kornfeld, Chip Zien, Sean Bell, Steven Telsey, Blake Roman, Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko and Allison Semmes. Relatives of the original Comedian Harmonists are also interviewed.

Directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, Harmony tells the true story of the Comedian Harmonists, whose close-harmony singing was a hit in pre-Nazi Germany and internationally. After earlier productions in Atlanta in 2013 and Los Angeles in 2014, the show opened off-Broadway at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in April 2022. The Broadway transfer ran from October 18, 2023 through February 4, 2024.

Podcast episodes are released weekly on Wenesdays and can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube podcasts, Amazon Music and iHeart.