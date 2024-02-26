Alicia Keys Musical Hell’s Kitchen Completes Casting for Broadway

The complete Broadway cast is set for Hell's Kitchen, the new musical scored by and loosely inspired by the young life of the songwriter Alicia Keys. The musical, which premiered at the Public Theater last year, will begin preview performances on March 28 ahead of an April 20 opening at the Shubert Theatre.

Joining the cast are Chad Carstarphen as Ray, Vanessa Ferguson (NBC’s The Voice) as Tiny, Jakeim Hart as Q, Jackie Leon as Jessica, Nyseli Vega as Millie, Lamont Walker II as 'Riq and Rema Webb as Crystal. The ensemble members are Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis, Nico DeJesus, Timothy L. Edwards, David Guzman, Raechelle Manalo, Sarah Parker and Niki Saludez, while the swings and understudies are Desmond Sean Ellington, Badia Farha, Gianna Harris, Takia “Tiki” Hopson, Jade Milan, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Donna Vivino and Oscar Whitney Jr.

The cast is led by Maleah Joi Moon as Ali, Tony nominee Shoshana Bean as Jersey, Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon as Davis, Chris Lee as Knuck and Kecia Lewis as Miss Liza Jane, all of whom are reprising their performances from the Public Theater production.

Hell's Kitchen is inspired by Keys’ experiences growing up in the New York City neighborhood. The musical features a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, music supervision by Emmy and Grammy winner Adam Blackstone, music consulting by two-time Tony and Emmy winner Tom Kitt and choreography by Tony nominee Camille A. Brown. Tony nominee Michael Greif directs.

The Broadway production additionally includes set design by Robert Brill, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini and hair and wig design by Mia Neal.