Two-Time Tony Nominee Kara Young Joins The Apiary for Final Week Off-Broadway

Two-time Tony nominee Kara Young will join the cast of Kate Douglas' The Apiary for its final week of performances from February 28 through March 3 at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater. Young will take over the role originally played by April Matthis, who leaves the production due to a scheduling conflict. Matthis begins performances of Amy Herzog's Mary Jane at Broadway's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on April 2.

Young, who participated in a 2023 reading of The Apiary, reunites with director Kate Whoriskey, who directed her on Broadway in Lynn Nottage's Clyde's during the 2021-22 season, Young's Broadway debut and her first career Tony nomination. Young earned a second Tony nomination in 2023 for her performance in Martyna Majok's Cost of Living, and was seen earlier this season opposite Leslie Odom Jr. in the Broadway revival of Purlie Victorious.

The Apiary, the centerpiece production of Second Stage's Next Stage Festival, features Stephanie Crousillat, Carmen M. Herlihy, Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe Award nominee Taylor Schilling and Nimene Wureh. The play is set in a not-too-distant future when bees, extinct in the wild, are kept alive in synthetic apiaries. Two lab assistants, Zora and Pilar, hit upon a potentially world-altering discovery: The bees respond well to dead human flesh. All they need are volunteers.